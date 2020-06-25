Dip these baked avocado fries in chipotle ranch sauce

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Welcome to Best Bites, a video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

These crispy baked avocado fries with chipotle dipping sauce are healthy (well, healthy-ish), delicious and are sure to impress everyone at the table. Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients

For the sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450° F and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut the avocados into slices. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and water. In a separate bowl, whisk together bread crumbs, garlic powder, chili powder, and salt. Dip avocado slices into the flour, then into the egg wash. Next, toss them into the crumb mixture, making sure to coat them well. Place coated avocados in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and spray generously with cooking spray. Bake for 10–15 minutes, or until crispy and browned. While the avocado fries are baking, blend all sauce ingredients together. Serve avocado fries warm with dipping sauce and enjoy!

