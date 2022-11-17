Dioxin Analyzer Industry Report: Increasing Need for Safety in Food Products to Reinforce The Market: Says Fact.MR
The stringent food safety regulation and consumer awareness on product offerings is increasing dioxin testing and analysis
Rockville, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dioxin analyzer market is estimated at US$ 282.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.
Dioxin and dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls (di-PCBs) are environmental pollutants and persistent organic pollutants (POPs) that originate as by-products of industrial processes such as pesticide manufacturing, paper bleaching, and waste incineration.
These compounds accrue the food chain, primarily in the fatty tissue of animals. Humans can swallow these extremely toxic compounds by eating dairy, meat, fish, and other animal products. In order to analyse the presence of these highly toxic compounds, a highly equipped dioxin analyzer is required to stand against food regulatory bodies worldwide.
The processed food industry across the world is witnessing a significant growth and it keeps accelerating owing to the constant changing consumer preferences. Further, several e-Commerce players are foraying into sale of processed food, thereby driving growth of the processed food industry.
Thus, the processed food industry across the globe is expected to present significant opportunities for dioxin analyzer market players, as monitoring of dioxins in food has become an essential to avoid human exposure to dioxins.
In addition, processed foods are exported-imported by several countries, globally, which necessitates monitoring toxic dioxin contaminants in food. Thus, the processed food industry is therefore one of the factors driving growth for the dioxin analyzer market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global dioxin analyzer market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.5% and be valued at US$ 400.6 million by 2032
The market witnessed -2.7% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021
Under technology type GC – HRMS dioxin analyzer dominate the market and are valued at US$ 172 million in 2022
North America and Europe dominated the market with 90.1% and 85.7% market share in 2021
Food product companies likely to represent 46.9% market share in 2022
Market Development
With the advancement in the global food and beverages industry, food testing market is shaping faster than ever. Various regulating governmental and para-governmental bodies are updating and upgrading the rules and regulations in order to keep the control over the food safety and food protection in the world.
Furthermore, market players are taking efforts to increase their focus on supplying specific analyzers to their customers according to their country-specific requirements
Prominent Players
AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Bruker Corporation
Gasmet Technologies Oy
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
JEOL Ltd.
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Krause Manufacturing Watts Water Technologies Inc.
Segmentation of Dioxin Analyzer Industry Research
By Technology :
GC - MS/MS
GC - HRMS
LC – MS/MS
By End User :
Food Testing Laboratories
Government Institutions
Food Product Companies
B Region :
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
MEA
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dioxin analyzer market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (GC - MS/MS, GC – HRMS and LC – MS/MS) and end user (food testing laboratories, government institutions and food product companies), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
