Dior's Baby Stroller Receives the Toile de Jouy Treatment

Dior launched its first baby stroller back in 2020 in the iconic Oblique print. Now the fashion house has returned with a new iteration of the pushchair in its signature Toile de Jouy motif.

Designed in collaboration with Inglesina, the navy blue stroller arrives in a timeless silhouette with a modern twist. The leather handles are engraved with "Dior," while the wheels also come with the label's classic logo. Other notable features include the reversible seat, adjustable stroller back and anti-UV integral hood, which is removable and comes with a ventilation system.

Priced at $4,800 USD, you can now purchase Dior's Toile de Jouy Stroller online.