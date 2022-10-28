Dior Taps Thebe Magugu for Exclusive Capsule Collection

For their latest collaboration, Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri have tapped Thebe Magugu -- the 2019 LVMH Prize winner for Young Fashion Creators.

This isn't your typical partnership as the initiative supports the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), an organization created by Dior's ambassador Charlize Theron that works to push for the health, education and safety of Southern African youth as well as the prevention of gender-based violence.

Magugu, who is the first African to have won the LVMH Prize, worked together with Chiuri to reimagine Dior's iconic New Look. The capsule includes a cotton T-shirt featuring a graphic of two women holding hands as a symbol of sisterhood. Entirely produced in South Africa, the garment is accompanied by the Diorcamp handbag and silk twill scarf that are both updated with the same illustration.

More of Dior's essentials such as the Book Tote are adorned with the same artwork atop the recognizable Oblique pattern. The same theme continues on a patterned bucket hat, which is highlighted with two yellow drawstrings.

Take a look at the Thebe Magugu x CTAOP x Dior capsule above. The limited-edition collection is now available in stores with a donation being made to CTAOP on behalf of Dior.

In case you missed it, Dior recently revealed its Spring 2023 menswear campaign starring Robert Pattinson. You can also see the house's latest footwear lineup in full here.