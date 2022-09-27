Dior SS23 at Paris Fashion Week Celebrates the Power of Women

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Dior at Paris Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from the House's archives.

Paying homage to the concept of "fashion as an art of invention," the collection seeks to redefine the city of Paris and allow multiple iterations of its history to live on. Debuting an exciting new print, one of the key pillars of Dior's SS23 revolves around a scarf created in the early 1950s, utilizing an image of a map of Paris.

Acting as a celebration of powerful women, the collection takes cues from the journeys of Catherine de Medici and Eva Jospin. Medici, an Italian who arrived at the French court in 1533, represents the intersection between women and power for Chiuri, as she introduced concepts like heels, corsets and Burano lace to royal manufacturers. Jospin, an artist who worked on this season's showcase, drew inspiration from magical territories and women's inherently instinctual connection to nature.

For SS23, Chiuri presents an updated version of the classic corset, offering a quasi-geometric shape that frames the bust alongside wide skirts reminiscent of Medici's court uniform. Elsewhere, the collection sees raffia coats complete with floral motifs, parading down a powerful runway.

Check out the collection above, and stay tuned for more from Paris Fashion Week.