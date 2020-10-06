Dior-Sponsored Guggenheim Gala Canceled for 2020

The rotunda will sit quiet this November: the Guggenheim Museum, together with Dior, have revealed that the annual Guggenheim International Gala and accompanying Pre-Party, typically held on consecutive nights in November, have been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The annual Guggenheim International Gala will not be held in 2020. Though the pandemic has deterred plans for this year, the Guggenheim extends gratitude to Dior for their eighth year of commitment,” the museum said in a statement. “Along with many generous patrons and friends, Dior has sustained support of the museum in this challenging time, providing essential funds to further the Guggenheim’s range of internationally acclaimed exhibitions, educational programs, and forward-thinking initiatives. We look forward to 2021 when we may continue our tradition of gathering at the museum in celebration. To learn more about ways to support the Guggenheim, please visit guggenheim.org/contribute.”

The Guggenheim Gala joins an ever-growing list of usual fall social season staples that are have been canceled or made virtual this year. The gala has for the past eight years been sponsored by Dior, and usually features a musical performance during the Pre-Party (last year’s was by Christine and the Queens), with the more formal International Gala following the next night.

