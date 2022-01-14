Dior Reshuffles Women’s and Men’s Press Team

ALL CHANGE: Dior has reshuffled its press team for the New Year.

Giuseppe Sperandio has been appointed international press and public relations director for Christian Dior Couture and corporate communications, according to an internal announcement seen by WWD. He will oversee women’s categories, homewares and children’s wear.

Giuseppe Sperandio - Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

The Italian executive succeeds Sandrine Serre and Isabel Moessinger, who headed press and public relations for international markets, and Europe and the Middle East, respectively. Moessinger left Dior in December after seven years at the French fashion house.

Sperandio joined Dior in 2018 as press, celebrities and events director for Dior Men, following positions at Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

Serre has been appointed press, PR, events and celebrities international director for Dior Men, marking her return to the men’s division, where she worked from 2008 to 2016. Prior to that, she worked for seven years at Dries Van Noten.

Sandrine Serre - Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Both appointments were effective Jan. 1 and report to Olivier Bialobos, One Dior chief communication and image officer, whose scope was expanded last year to include both fashion and beauty activities.

“I am delighted with this reorganization, which allows two talented members of my team to grow. I am convinced that Giuseppe and Sandrine will continue to contribute strongly to the reputation of the Dior brand throughout the world. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Isabel for her commitment to the house over the past seven years,” Bialobos said in the statement.

