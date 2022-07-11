Dior Requests $100K USD Compensation From Valentino for Recent Couture Show

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

On July 8, Pierpaolo Piccioli invited guests to Rome's Spanish Steps to showcase his latest Couture show for Valentino. With celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh in attendance, the site was filled with onlookers, causing a nearby Dior store to file a complaint.

As reported by WWD, the retail manager of Christian Dior Italia wrote a letter requesting a compensation of €100,000 EUR (approximately $101K USD) from Valentino for the disruption caused that night. The French brand demanded to be paid in 15 days.

Having been requesting permits to stage its fashion show on the Spanish Steps for months, Valentino had sent out a letter to neighboring retailers that it "guaranteed foot traffic to the stores." However, Dior stated that this was "not reflected in any way" on the day of the event. The brand further added that its boutique store was "hampered" with customers being "refused access and blocked at the barriers." The store "remained empty and could not operate from the early hours of the afternoon" on a Friday, which is "when surely proceeds are [significant]," the letter read.

Dior added that if the amount is not paid within the mentioned 15 days, it would "adopt all the necessary measures to protect its rights."

Watch Valentino's recent Couture show that took place on the Spanish Steps down below.

