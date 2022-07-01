Dior Releases Diorquake Clogs and Sandals

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior has launched timeless Diorquake clogs and sandals.

Initially released with its Fall 2022 collection, the wooden shoes offer a meticulously crafted, classic shoe. Carefully sanded and colored by hand, the elevated essential is combined with rubber for an ultra-comfortable and light step.

Created with the utmost care and attention to detail, the dual-material footwear bears industrial-esque studs, which are applied one at a time for a touch of modernity. The stylish clog bears the “Christian Dior Paris” signature on the inner heel and arrives in natural shades of black and white, alongside a statement-making fluorescent pink. For those who love an open-toed look, the Diorquake Sandal is a delightfully chunky option as the shoe boasts thick straps and studs for an edgy aesthetic.

The clog retails for $12,800 USD, while the sandal is priced at $10,800 USD. Both are available on Dior's Hong Kong website.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Diorquake Clogs and Sandals in the brand’s Savoir Faire video below.