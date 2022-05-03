Dior Opens New Concept Store in Seoul

Following its buzzy fashion show in the South Korean capital, Dior has opened a new concept store in the heart of Seoul.

The store is located in Seongsu-dong, a former industrial district. Celebrating the heritage of the fashion house, the structure takes inspiration from the façade of 30 Montaigne with a roofless, open-air construction. Fusing French-style gardens with Korean nature, the space features design elements such as floral details to highlight Monsieur Dior's love for flowers.

The interior of the store is filled with wooden modules, which also served as the stage for the recent runway show at Ewha Womans University. Items such as Dior's Book Tote are displayed on skateboard ramps, while visitors can also experience a lounge dubbed the Book Tote Room dedicated to customizing the popular bag. In addition to these structures, the space is decorated with furniture by Kwangho Lee and Jeonghwa Seo. It also celebrates Korean craftsmanship with the Toile de Jouy motif on traditional Hanji paper. The store is complete with a café inspired by Christian Dior's childhood villa in Granville.

Take a look inside the store via the gallery above. Dior Seongsu is open until November 30.

Dior Seoul Concept Store

7, Yeonmujang 5-gil, Seongdong-gu

Seoul, Republic of Korea