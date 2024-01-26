Dior Is to Open Its First Spa in Dubai

WHITE-GLOVE TREATMENT: Dior will debut its first spa in Dubai, atop The Lana, a Dorchester Collection hotel.

The 4,305-square-foot spa, due to open on April 15, will stand on The Lana’s 29th floor, offering a panoramic view of Business Bay, Marassi Marina and Burj Khalifa.

Upon entering, spa-goers will be met with the reception area that also will have a boutique selling Dior’s brands such as Dior Prestige, L’Or de Vie, Rouge Premier and La Collection Privée Christian Dior, plus accessories.

The spa will boast five single rooms and one double suite. Its treatment menu will include a range of facial treatments and protocols for men. Three signature treatments have been created specifically for Dior Spa The Lana. There’s Escale at The Lana, which takes place on a futon and is billed to release muscles and mind with techniques including kneading, friction and percussion gestures.

Dior Stone Therapy is a massage using semiprecious stones mixed with facial micro-abrasion and Dior Skin Light LED therapy said to harmonize energy flow. Meanwhile, D-Sculpt firms and slims bodies, according to Dior.

As another first for a Dior Spa, there will be Icoone Therapy with technology using motorized rollers with micropoints. This location also will employ Hydrafacial and Iyashi Dôme technologies.

Interior decor by Gilles & Boissier will include Dior’s Toile de Jouy print on pillows and blankets, and pale wood. Dior can fashion well-being escapes tailored to each spa-goer. That could include a half-day, involving cocktails, lunch or a session of sport, as well as a Dior treatment. The full-day treatment can have a driver whisking the guest in The Lana bespoke Rolls-Royce to the hotel for a made-to-measure experience, followed by a drive back to their chosen destination.

