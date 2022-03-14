Dior and Jisoo Again Rule Paris

Miles Socha
·2 min read

Dior, some yellow tartan and Blackpink’s Jisoo added up to the top social media post during Paris Fashion Week, preliminary tallies from Launchmetrics show.

The data and insights firms tallied $1.74 million in media impact value for an Instagram post of the Korean pop star standing under the giant Dior logo at the brand’s fall 2022 fashion show, held in a giant tent in the Tuileries garden. Jisoo struck a demure pose in an outfit reminiscent of a school uniform, replete with a white shirt and black necktie, and received 5.2 million likes on her account.

Dior and Jisoo also scored the social media post with the highest value for its spring 2022 show last fall.

According to Launchmetrics, Paris Fashion Week as a whole generated $208.9 million in media impact value, with $136.3 million of that generated on social channels and $75.2 million generated online. That compares with $241.4 million in media impact value for the shows that ran from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5, 2021.

The most recent Paris Fashion Week ran from Feb. 28 to March 8 and saw a strong return to physical shows attended by plenty of big celebrities, including Rihanna, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian, with groupies also coagulating in front of shows to catch a glimpse of their favorite influencers and TikTok content creators.

Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Ji-soo, came out as the top celebrity with media impact value of $7.2 million from one personal post and 1,152 media mentions, according to Launchmetrics.

Bella Hadid was the number-one influencer, amassing $7.5 million in media impact value for one personal post and 1,828 media mentions.

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni came in second, followed by Camila Coelho, BryanBoy and Leonie Hanne, Launchmetrics said.

Dior came out on top of the brand ranking, followed by Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White and Louis Vuitton. A host of celebrities, designers and supermodels attended the Off-White show, a tribute to its late founder Virgil Abloh, who died last Nov. 28.

The brand ranking, considering only the brands’ own media channels, had the same brands in the top three positions, but with Valentino at number four, and Louis Vuitton locked in at number five.

Launchmetrics’ media impact value figure tallies the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums. — MILES SOCHA

