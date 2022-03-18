Dior Debuts Small Version of Book Tote Bag

Dior has added a new Small size option to its lineup of Book Tote bags.

The silhouette, first introduced by Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 collection, quickly became one of the house's bestsellers. The design takes inspiration from a 1967 drawing by Marc Bohan and features Christian Dior branding, which can be customized. For the Small iteration, sized between the Medium and Mini, the bag is offered in Dior Oblique and Toile de Jouy patterns.

Peep the range above and below. Priced at $3,500 USD each, the Small Dior Book Tote is now available online and in stores.