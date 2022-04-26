Dior Brings Beach Collection to New Resort Hot Spots

SUMMER SPOTS: Dior is casting a wider net for its Dioriviera beach collection.

This year, the line — which ranges from ready-to-wear in fluorescent shades inspired by the fall 2022 collection, to parasols, pool mattresses and even skateboards — will be available in new destinations including Bali, Taormina, Italy and Montauk, N.Y.

This summer’s rollout, which starts in May and lasts until September, includes pop-ups in Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, China and Japan, and resort stores in nine destinations in and around Europe, including Ibiza, Mykonos, Bodrum and Paraggi, in addition to Montauk in the U.S.

The collection will also be sold in seven Dior boutiques in Saint-Tropez, Cannes, France; Monaco; Marbella, Spain, and Portofino, Capri and Porto Cervo, Italy.

The house’s signature toile de Jouy features on skirts, dresses, shorts and swimwear, as well as accessories such as the Dior Book Tote and the Diorcamp satchel. The line also features Dway mules, DiorAct sandals, ponchos, striped sailor tops, scarves and bob hats.

Dior began selling a beach collection at a pop-up store in Mykonos in 2018, joining the ranks of luxury brands courting customers in summer holiday destinations with in-season merchandise and convenient temporary locations.

Last November, it opened its first winter pop-up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barths, reflecting growing synergies between Dior and parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s hospitality division.

