Dior’s advent calendar is the most spectacular of them all

Beauty advent calendars are everywhere this year, but Dior’s offering takes things to truly spectacular new heights.

Launching on October 15, this glittering festive creation was designed in collaboration with London-based artist Alice Shirley, who is known for her fantastical interpretations of the world’s flora and fauna. The illustrated exterior is an ode to the grand architecture of the house’s iconic Paris boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne, which is depicted wrapped in wintry foliage and glinting butterflies.

Of course, the contents are as covetable as the exterior, with 24 deluxe miniatures from across the house’s beauty lines in store. Eight come from the fragrance realm, with recognisable classics nestled next to revered scents from the premium La Collection Privée. In skincare, expect a host of nourishing formulas that’ll keep your skin glowing through the coldest of months, including heroes from the Prestige line.

Of course, there’s also plenty of make-up picks to see you through the season of festivities, from a plumping, hydrating Lip Glow balm to the ultimate red lipstick.

The Dior beauty advent calendar is priced at £400 and launches on October 15 at Dior.com

