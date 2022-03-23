The New Dior Addict Lipstick Is Approved by BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Dior Makeup is set to update its iconic Dior Addict lipstick range with a new palette of 35 shades.

The refillable product arrives in different packaging designs inspired by Dior's runway shows. A chic, black vinyl case leads the range, with Dior's Oblique logo adorning the exterior. Other cases include a shiny silver iteration, a raw denim version and a pink Cannage design. These cases house the new high-shine shades, with standouts including the "Dior 8," a versatile brick red formulated to enhance the natural lip tone. "With our new Dior Addict lipstick line, we aim for excellence in design, color and shine. We offer a strong range of shades in an exquisite formula. And on top of that, your refillable lipstick can get its own wardrobe with our new catwalk-inspired packaging. This is Dior, addicted to beauty, fashion and shine at its fullest," Peter Philips, creative director of Dior Makeup, said in a press release.

The Dior Addict lipsticks are worn by the brand's ambassadors, Jisoo of BLACKPINK, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sharon Alexie. Watch the campaign below and expect the Dior Addict line to arrive on April 1 at Dior Beauty boutiques, counters and online. The lipstick will retail for $350 HKD (approximately $45 USD), while the refill is priced at $280 HKD (approximately $36 USD) and the case at $240 HKD (approximately $31 USD).