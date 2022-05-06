Dionne Warwick's 'What the World Needs Now (Is Love)' Tapped for Global Refugee Solidarity Challenge

Daniela Avila
·2 min read
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick

Ethan Miller/Getty Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick's music is timeless.

On Thursday, the UN Refugee Agency and TikTok announced a new musical campaign titled #TheWorldNeeds, which will be followed by a series of TikTok Live concerts until Saturday.

The campaign calls on creators, artists and communities to spread a message of global support for refugees seeking safe and legal access to asylum.

Meanwhile, Warwick's track "What the World Needs Now (Is Love)" — which was originally released by Jackie DeShannon in 1965 — has been tapped for the challenge, encouraging users to make a video and show their support for the cause.

RELATED: Dionne Warwick on the Legacy of Cousin Whitney Houston and Aunt Cissy: 'It Was Just Preordained'

Warwick was originally part of UNHCR's World Stars Festival in 1968.

"When I supported the World Stars Festival over 50 years ago for UNHCR, there were fewer than four million refugees. Now, there are well over 85 million displaced globally," Warwick, 81, said in a press release.

She continued, "There has never been a more important time to stand in solidarity and show support for people around the world who have been forced to flee from their homes."

Mary Maker, a refugee and UNHCR supporter kick-started the challenge with her own rendition of the song and welcomed other creators to join her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@refugees)

"I'm so excited to be part of such an amazing challenge! It gives me great hope to see the TikTok community come together in solidarity for refugees around the world," she said. "I fled conflict in South Sudan as a child and through all of the challenges I have faced since, music has always been a companion and comfort. Music truly has the power to bring people together and break down boundaries, and I hope that through all of the creators' contributions, we are able to achieve just that!"

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Recalls How She First Met Sidney Poitier: 'Actually, I Stalked Him'

As of Thursday, an informational page will be available on TikTok for users to learn about new ways they can support and donate to UNHCR — as well as show support for refugees everywhere.

Donations will help the organization's most critical programs like emergency response, healthcare and nutrition, income generation, education, legal assistance and protection.

The lineup for the live TikTok concerts taking place from Wednesday to Saturday will be on the initiative's landing page, along with its donation information here.

