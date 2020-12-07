Dionne Warwick sets the record straight about her Twitter after teasing Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd

Dionne Warwick performs at Saks on 10 December 2019 in New York City (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)

Dionne Warwick has set the record straight about her Twitter account after a weekend of playful ribbing with Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd.

The singer shared a video on Monday explaining that some have doubted whether she’s actually the person sending out tweets from her account.

“Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks,” she wrote.

In the clip, Warwick states: “This is for all of you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you.

“I want you to know I am, and I’m getting very, very, very good at it.”

The artist credited her “wonderful niece” with getting her to join Twitter and teaching her how to use the platform.

“That should quell all of you naysayers, and if it doesn’t, deal with it,” she added.

Over the weekend, Warwick shared several tweets, including some in which she gently poked fun at Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd for their stage names.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she wrote.

Warwick added in another tweet: “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020

She also complimented the artist, writing that the song “Holly” by Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper is one of her current favourites.

Story continues

Chance The Rapper took the comments in stride, telling Warwick: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” and: “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

In a similar fashion, Warwick tagged The Weeknd in a tweet that read: “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd”

The Weeknd, too, welcomed Warwick’s tweet. He shared it on his own account and wrote: “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”

Warwick later shared: “It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding. Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind.”