Dionne Warwick says she's still 'waiting for a response' from Nicki Minaj and Tasha Cobbs

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Dionne Warwick approaches her interactions with a certain theory: Say whatever you need to say, but always end it with a smile.

It’s a tactic that has turned the five-time Grammy winner into a favorite “Auntie” on Twitter, an 81-year-old firecracker who playfully banters with The Weeknd, asks rather logical questions about Taylor Swift lyrics and dips into the occasional fracas with a cookie company.

Warwick has masterfully bridged the generations among those who remember her telling us to “keep smiling, keep shining” in “That’s What Friends Are For"; the night owls who recall her ’90s-era stint as an infomercial host for the Psychic Friends Network; and millennials who embrace her unfettered candidness and pop culture savvy.

Dionne Warwick begins a residency at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas starting March 24, 2022.
Dionne Warwick begins a residency at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas starting March 24, 2022.

Whitney remembered: Houston's legacy remains in Vegas hologram show

With a voice that can both huskily roar a chorus (“I’ll Never Love This Way Again”) or snuggle against the honeyed melodies of Burt Bacharach/Hal David nuggets (“Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer”), Warwick’s legend endures.

She’s also indefatigable.

In March, Warwick begins a residency at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas (tickets are available now), where she will display her innate elegance for audiences that will largely be composed of those who have followed her since her 1962 debut hit, “Don’t Make Me Over.”

But as much as music remains her heart, Warwick is keen to continue a technologically adventurous path.

She plans to enlist Snoop Dogg – who narrated her “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” documentary coming to CNN+ this spring – for the “Dionne Warwick: Legends Metaverse Concert Experience,” an interactive online space accessed with VR headsets.

As well, Warwick and her musician son, Damon Elliott, who wrote and produced “Nothing’s Impossible,” her 2021 single with newfound Twitter friend Chance the Rapper, are readying an NFT drop of the song “Smile” with the Theta Network. An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a piece of data that verifies you maintain ownership of a digital item.

In a recent conversation from her New Jersey home, Warwick, casually attired in a beige knit cap and plaid shirt, talked frankly with USA TODAY about Vegas, gospel music and the joy in just being yourself.

From teasing Chance the Rapper to commenting on the flavor of Oreos, Dionne Warwick is enjoying newfound affection on social media from a younger generation as she continues to perform.
From teasing Chance the Rapper to commenting on the flavor of Oreos, Dionne Warwick is enjoying newfound affection on social media from a younger generation as she continues to perform.

Musicians cashing in: From Sting to Springsteen, big names are selling their catalogs

Question: You’re six decades into your career and you’ve reached a new generation, you’re a hit on “Saturday Night Live,” you’re a star on Twitter. How are you processing this moment?

Dionne Warwick: I’m just having a good time. I’m not doing anything different than I would normally do. I’m living my life, doing what I do every day - which is not too much of anything aside from running through airports, getting on planes and doing concerts. But aside from that, I’m just enjoying being me.

Q: Why do you think your comments such as teasing The Weeknd and telling Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's scarf resonate the way they have?

Warwick: Because it makes them smile. It makes people smile. My grandfather told me ages ago when I was a youngster walking around with a frown on my face, take that frown off your face. Frowning gives you wrinkles, smiling doesn’t. And I refuse to have wrinkles.

Q: You’ve also gotten into some friendly spats on Twitter, like chastising Oreo for having so many flavors. What’s the latest with them?

Warwick: There’s going to be a new cookie – a new Dionne cookie - how about that? You couldn’t buy a better cookie than a Dionne cookie, I don’t think.

Q: So you’re going to have your own official cookie? What flavor will it be?

Warwick: I don’t know yet, I haven’t thought about it. (Laughs) Between Oreo and Hellman’s mayo, I’ve been on everybody. (In October, Warwick blocked Hellman’s on Twitter after the company suggested putting mayonnaise in coffee.)

Q: Did you think all of this attention would evolve from you just being you?

Warwick: Sure, why not? Everyone who knows me knows unless you really want to know, don’t ask Dionne. What’s the point? I have no problem in saying what’s on my mind if I truly believe it and I feel that it has some merit. I don’t see anything wrong with being who you are.

Dionne Warwick will bring her timeless song interpretations to The Stirling Club in Las Vegas when she begins a new residency on March 24, 2022.
Dionne Warwick will bring her timeless song interpretations to The Stirling Club in Las Vegas when she begins a new residency on March 24, 2022.

Q: You made a surprise appearance on “SNL” to play yourself on “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show” (alongside cast member Ego Nwodim, who portrays Warwick). How did that come about?

Warwick: I was their surprise. No one knew I was going to be on the show. They called and asked if I would do it and I said sure, it would be fun. When I first saw (the skit), I thought this is too cute, I love it. They hid me in the dressing room until it was time to come out. I loved my introduction: “And now ladies and gentleman, I’m going to introduce…ME!”

Q: I saw your recent tweet about trying to reach Nicki Minaj and Tasha Cobbs. Why are you looking for them?

Warwick: They did a song called “I’m Getting Ready” that is so wonderful and I’m getting ready to do a gospel CD. That song really touched me. These two ladies know what they’re talking about. I’m waiting for a response.

Q: Tell me more about this gospel album.

Warwick: It’s going to be with people that I know and I love and have been part of the gospel world for many years. I spoke with my babies, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin. It’s going to be a wonderful CD. I can tell you that now without even (yet) recording it.

Q: Why gospel music at this moment?

Warwick: I think it’s time now for people to get back to God. We’ve lost touch with what is good and what has sustained us these many years. We have to understand we are still human beings, kids, so let’s start acting like it and giving praise where we’re supposed to.

Q: Let’s talk about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You’re nominated again this year. How do you feel about it?

Warwick: I feel, here we go again. Maybe this time they’ll get it right.

Q: What do think about people who look at nominees like you or Eminem and say, well, they’re not even rock?

Warwick: It’s true, I’m not rock ‘n’ roll and from what I could understand, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was created specifically for those who are in the rock arena. It also was created for those in the business at least 20-25 years. Really surprising more than anything else – and I’m thrilled for her and hope she gets in – was seeing Dolly Parton (nominated).

Dionne Warwick, a seemingly ageless 81, has tapped into a new level of popularity among a younger generation thanks to her social media savvy.
Dionne Warwick, a seemingly ageless 81, has tapped into a new level of popularity among a younger generation thanks to her social media savvy.

Q: You’re starting a new Vegas residency in March, but you’re going off-Strip to The Stirling Club. Why was that the right place rather than a casino like your peers?

Warwick: I happen to be a member, first of all. It’s a private club. I don’t have a clue as to why, but I’m thrilled they wanted to create a room for me and that’s what they’re doing. It’s going to be something brand new, and specifically for me.

Q: You’re going to show up and not pull an Adele, right?

Warwick: I understand where she’s coming from. She just didn’t feel right. I applaud her for that. I would hate to see her go and not do her best, and I think that’s what she’s feeling. If she shows up, she wants to show up the right way and I totally agree with that.

Q: What can you share about the show?

Warwick: It will be with my quartet, the way I usually work and there will be songs I’m expected to sing. But there will be a few songs that I want to sing, songs that have meant a lot to me and I’ve not had an opportunity to sing for quite a long time.

Q: Your documentary premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and debuts on CNN+ this spring. What do you want people to take away from it?

Warwick: What I feel will occur is, everybody has an opinion, naturally. So now they will get to know from ME, exactly all the what ifs and who ifs and why ifs. They’ll get to know Dionne Warwick. The things I did, the things I didn’t do. Things I like, things I don’t like. Of course, they’re’ aware of my music, but it will clarify to everybody who I am and come directly from me.

Q: There has been so much loss of other Black legends in entertainment – Sidney Poitier, Ronnie Spector, Cicely Tyson. How are you thinking about your own legacy in this chapter of your life?

Warwick: My music. That’s gonna be here forever and ever and ever and ever. And anyone who truly knows me, they’ll know my laughter. I laugh all the time.

Q: I guess they’ll also know your frankness.

Warwick: (Laughs) If you want to know, ask me. If you don’t want to know, don’t ask me.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dionne Warwick defends Adele postponing Vegas shows: 'I understand'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Wild snap Oilers' five-game win streak with 7-3 trouncing

    EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in