Dionne Warwick to perform on The Masked Singer 's first Rose Parade float on New Year's Day

Keep smiling, keep shining, knowing that you can always count on Dionne Warwick to brighten your day.

The legendary chanteuse is kicking off 2022 with a performance on The Masked Singer's first float in the Rose Parade. Warwick shared the news on the hottest corner of the internet, her Twitter account and the network confirmed the news in a press release to EW:

Before I forget to tell you all… I am going to be ringing in the New Year on the first ever @MaskedSingerFOX float at the Rose Parade at 8 am PST, January 1st. 🥰 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 30, 2021

Warwick memorably performed as Mouse on season 3 of the hit singing competition show. Though she didn't quite make it all the way to the finish line, the octogenarian icon will perform New Year's Day on the inaugural Masked Singer float with her son Damon Elliott, aka Nomad.

The float will feature larger-than-life recreations of Emmy Award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina's costumes, including Monster (season 1 winner T-Pain), Robot (Lil Wayne), Flower (Patti Labelle), Leopard (Seal), and Crocodile (Nick Carter). The float will also have some of the actual costumes worn by contestants on the show, like Warwick's Mouse, Hanson's Russian Dolls, LeAnn Rimes' Sun, and Wiz Khalifa's Chameleon.

THE MASKED SINGER

FOX via Getty Images

So on New Year's Day ... the moment you wake up, before you put on your makeup ... tune into the Rose Parade at 8 a.m. PST.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: