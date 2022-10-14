Dion Lee Offers Anonymity and Sensual Liberation in the Metaverse

New York-based unisex label Dion Lee has teamed up with creative agency MA+Creative alongside NFT marketplace Bubblehouse to release their first NFT digital clothing collection, dubbed "Dion Lee Code: Façade." The designer's first official launch into Web3 consists of five digital garments and two looks, designed by Lee and digitally rendered by NFT artist Sam Walker.

The collection is an exclusive 550-unit drop that explores the concept of constructed identity in the Metaverse. "Entering a parallel world where we are free to move between the characters we choose to be, using the mask tool for anonymity. This ethereal environment traverses an otherworldly dimension, free from societal constraints and external controls," reads the exclusive press release.

"Dion Lee: Façade" introduces the designer's technical aesthetic with an intelligent sensuality into Bubblehouse's digital platform. Still focusing on the human form, Lee's Web3 explorations allude to utility, function and a playful sense of constraint that he seeks to free in the limitless virtual world.

Coming to life in two genderfluid semi-sheer lace looks, The "Façade" characters display a progressive aesthetic and enigmatic approach — faces, covered in a delicate lace mask, conceal gender identity. The first look from the collection comprises a silicone wave, lace frock coat, contour corset and contour lace trousers. The second look features a visceral lace hooded tank and blueprint denim.

NFTs can be purchased either as full digital looks or individual digital clothing items. Elsewhere, the sale holds unique, physical utilities, which include Dion Lee "Façade" merch, tickets to upcoming NYFW runway show, access to VIP events, personal styling sessions and more. Proceeds from NFT sales are set to be donated to the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistant Project, which supports those unable to access legal abortion and safe forms of birth control.

Dion Lee's NFT collection, "Façade," will be released on October 18 from the Bubblehouse's website.

In other digital news, have a look Maison Taskin’s Spring/Summer 2023 phygital collection.