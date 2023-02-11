Dion Lee Gets Intimate With BDSM-Inspired FW23 Collection

Dion Lee is entering into its rock 'n' roll glam era for Fall/Winter 2023. The Australian brand presented a sultry, avant-garde for New York Fashion Week, playing with experimental tailoring, resulting in a BDSM-friendly aesthetic.

Fishnet bodysuits with bustier boning are paired with harness-inspired waists, where as belts are transformed into cleavage-baring crop tops.

The assortment merges the roaring '20s with a Y2K sensibility as a slinky chain mail dress is accessorized with a light wash denim hat and matching slouchy boots. Lace peeks out of pleated grey, austere corsets and heavily draped skirts, alongside vibrant flamingo pink lingerie slips.

Dion Lee dips into the space age, playing with texture in unexpected way. Tiles show up on mesh gloved shirts, tube tops and maxi skirts for a dazzling effect. Other standouts include an asymmetrical little black dress, layered in stretched tulle over a nude silhouette. Outerwear holds its own as Michelin man-style puffer jackets arrive in multiple iterations from a Matrix-esque matte black and smoky gray colorway to a Barbie-approved see through pink option. Baby blue shearling jackets are cropped at the waists, highlighting the wearer's abs and hips.

