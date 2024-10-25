Diogo Jota injury: Liverpool blow as forward ruled out of Arsenal visit

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for their crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The forward sustained an injury in last weekend’s 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield and subsequently missed the 1-0 victory away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Head coach Arne Slot confirmed the Portugal international would not be fit for the trip to north London, adding to the list of Liverpool injuries.

Conor Bradley, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott are also not likely to feature as the table-topping Reds look to go seven points clear of the Gunners.

"I think they [Conor Bradley, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Alisson and Federico Chiesa], feel good, but not for the weekend, Chiesa might train today, Diogo not, Conor, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow,” said Slot on Friday.

Asked about Alisson’s progress since suffering a hamstring injury, Slot added: “He's progressing well, like we expect," Slot said. "But it's not a short-term recovery.

"It's always difficult to judge him. I think the best way to judge an injury is in the end of an injury, the end phase of his rehab, and he's not there yet.

"I can't tell you how much longer he will be out, but don't expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week."