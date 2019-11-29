Dinwiddie stars as Nets defeat Celtics

Spencer Dinwiddie collected 32 points and 11 assists as the Brooklyn Nets led most of the way and recorded a 112-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday afternoon in New York.





The Nets improved to 6-2 without Kyrie Irving, who continued to recover from a right shoulder impingement. After getting treatment Wednesday when the Nets lost 121-110 in Boston, Irving watched from the bench as Dinwiddie continued to produce.

Dinwiddie posted his eighth career game with 30 points and third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. He shot 10 of 19 and hit six 3-pointers as Brooklyn shot 46.2 percent, made 17 3-pointers and recorded its third straight home win over Boston.





According to basketball-reference.com, Dinwiddie became the first Nets' player to get 30 points and 10 assists since Stephon Marbury on Feb. 8, 2000, at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J and the fifth player in franchise history to do so.





Jayson Tatum scored 26 to lead the Celtics, who are 2-4 since their 10-game winning streak.





Dinwiddie reached 30 points for the third time this season when he hit a corner 3-pointer with eight minutes left to give Brooklyn a 100-87 lead. He then connected with DeAndre Jordan on an alley-oop dunk 46 seconds later for a 102-87 edge and Brooklyn (10-9) made enough plays down the stretch to go back over .500 for the second time this season.





The Celtics were within 111-107 on a layup by Kemba Walker with 28.8 seconds left but Garrett Temple hit a free throw with 12.1 seconds left to ice it and the game ended after Walker and Marcus Smart missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.





All five starters reached double figures for the Nets, who overcame committing 20 turnovers.





Taurean Prince added 16, Jarrett Allen contributed 14 and 11 boards while Temple and Joe Harris chipped in 12 apiece.





Two nights after scoring 39 points, Walker was held to 17 on 6-of-19 shooting and missed seven of eight from 3-point range,





The Nets sprinted to a 14-point lead late in the opening quarter and settled for a 58-55 lead after Tatum hit two late 3-pointers. The Nets ripped off a 16-4 run to and held an 83-69 lead with 3:54 left in the third after Dinwiddie hit three free throws after hitting 3-pointers on the previous two possessions.





Boston countered with 14-4 spurt and was within 87-81 going into the fourth but consecutive 3-pointers by Temple pushed Brooklyn's lead to 95-85 a little over two minutes into the fourth.





--Field Level Media