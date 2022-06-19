Dinosaurs rule and Buzz Lightyear fails to launch at the weekend box office

Jessica Wang
·2 min read
Dinosaurs rule and Buzz Lightyear fails to launch at the weekend box office

Despite its tiny arms, the T-Rex managed to snatch Buzz Lightyear out of orbit at the box office this weekend, as Jurassic World: Dominion remains No. 1 at the domestic box office for the second week in a row.

The third and final installment of the Jurassic World franchise earned an additional $58.6 million this weekend, according to Comscore. The numbers bring the domestic total to $249.7 million across North America. Lightyear, the Toy Story prequel centered on the animated space ranger, remained earthbound, debuting at No. 2 with an impressive, if not intergalactic, $51 million.

Chris Evans takes over the spacesuit from Tim Allen in the film, which finds Buzz marooned on a hostile planet light years from Earth. Buzz and his crew, which includes emotional support robot kitten Sox, are trying to find a way home when the villainous Zurg (James Brolin) and his army of robots arrive to take over the planet.

HERO’S BEST FRIEND -- Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” is an all-new, original feature film that presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy—following the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. But Buzz can’t do it alone—he shares space with a dutiful robot companion cat called Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). A hidden grab bag of gizmos in a cute kitty package, Sox is Buzz’s go-to friend and sidekick. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot”), the sci-fi action-adventure releases on June 17, 2022. © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Disney/Pixar Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn) and Buzz (Chris Evans) in 'Lightyear'

Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, and Bill Hader also lend their voices to the origin story. Director Angus MacLane told EW he "just wanted to make something that was fun." He added, "If you just follow Buzz Lightyear the Space Ranger — the character before he meets the toys and starts to change — it's a pretty thin, two-dimensional character."

MacLane continued, "It's a caricature of the sci-fi lore that I grew up with and enjoyed, and that was kind of the point. So we knew we needed to come up with some way to dimensionalize that character. We'd get really sick of the character if he had no depth to him, or if he was just like, 'Here I come to save the day!' That kind of daring, unflappable superhero character would be easy to dismiss."

Elsewhere, Tom Cruise and Co. continued to orbit the box office with Top Gun: Maverick, which coasted into its fourth week in the top five at No. 3. The Top Gun sequel earned an additional $44 million, bringing the North American total to $466 million. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Bob's Burgers Movie rounded out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, earning an additional $4.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

