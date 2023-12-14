Dinosaur-themed coins unveiled by the Royal Mint

Dinosaur-themed collectable coins have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The three-coin collection includes a tyrannosaurus, stegosaurus and diplodocus.

Each dinosaur has been designed by paleo-artist Robert Nicholls in collaboration with the Natural History Museum.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said she was excited to reveal the "roar-some new collectable 50p coins".

The coins, which are also available in colour, start from £11.

Dippy left the Museum in 2017 to complete a whirlwind tour of the UK

Ms Morgan said she hoped the coins would "delight and inspire both current and budding palaeontologists for years to come".

"Recreating the mighty Tyrannosaurus on the tiny canvas of a 50p takes a lot of skill, and we're really proud of the result," she added.

Mr Nicholls said he had dedicated his life to bringing extinct animals to life through art.

"I started drawing dinosaurs as soon as I could hold a pencil - it is my obsession," he said.

The collection is the third in the Royal Mint's Tales of the Earth series, celebrating ancient creatures.

Maxine Lister, head of licensing at the Natural History Museum, said: "It is brilliant to see three of the most iconic specimens - including a nod to the nation's favourite dinosaur, Dippy - immortalised on a 50p coin."

Dippy was gifted to the Natural History Museum in 1905 and was the first Diplodocus to go on display anywhere in the world.

It went on a tour of the UK in 2017 and is currently on display in Coventry.

The coins are available to purchase from the Royal Mint's website.

