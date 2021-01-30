Dinosaur footprint found by four-year-old girl on Welsh beach hailed as the 'finest found in a decade'

The trace fossil, believed to be around 220 million years old, will be taken to National Museum Wales, in Cardiff,

A dinosaur footprint found by four-year-old girl on a Welsh beach has been hailed as the “finest found in a decade” by experts.

Lily Wilder was walking her dog with her family at Bendricks Beach in Barry when she spotted the fossilised footprint in the rocks.

Her mother said that after making the find, she uploaded a picture to Facebook and was shocked to receive a “huge response” from fossil hunters.

Mrs Wilder then contacted National Museum Wales, who advised her to take down the post to avoid a 'stampede' of fossil fans descending on the protected section of land.

The 110-mm trace fossil has now been legally removed, after permission was granted by the landowners and Natural Resources Wales, and is currently in safe-keeping.

The trace fossil, believed to be around 220 million years old, will be taken to National Museum Wales, in Cardiff, on a temporary or permanent basis.

Palaeontology Curator of National Museum Wales, Cindy Howells, who arranged for the legal removal of the footprint, said: “This is a spectacular discovery.

“It’s the best-preserved trace fossil that’s ever been found in South Wales – normally they’re hollow or less well defined, but on this one you can see the claws and the points at the end.

“This discovery is unique and worth protecting – we will be studying the footprint and it will teach us a lot more about dinosaur feet and their bone and muscle structure.”

Lily was "so excited" about her discovery, her mother said

The footprint is believed to be that of a meat-eating theropod

The footprint is believed to be that of a meat-eating theropod from the early days when dinosaurs were first starting to evolve, around 10 million years after dinosaurs first emerged on Earth.

Karl-James Langford, of Archaeology Cymru said: “It’s so perfect and absolutely pristine, it’s a wonderful piece.”

“I would say it’s internationally important and that is why the museum took it straight away. This is how important it is. I would say it’s the best dinosaur footprint found in the UK in the past 10 years.”

Lily, who now plans to get more dinosaur toys, will forever be named as the footprint fossil's finder and will be invited into the museum once coronavirus restrictions allow it to re-open.

Mrs Wilder, said: “Lily likes dinosaurs, especially her pterodactyl toy, and was so excited about her discovery."