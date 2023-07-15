Dino Day 2023: Free prehistoric fun returns to Hull in August

A free day of prehistoric entertainment is returning to Hull during the school summer holidays.

Dino Day will see street performers roam around King Edward Street and Queen Victoria Square using giant Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor suits.

The event will offer dinosaur-based activities for children, with the Dinostar museum launching new exhibits.

Dino Day takes place between 11:00 and 16:00 BST on 4 August.

Kathryn Shillito, HullBID executive director, said: "Dino Day was a first for us last year and you could say it was a roaring success!

"There are more city centre businesses taking part this year, it shows they recognise the benefits from putting on these big events which pull in the crowds and generate business for everybody."

