Dino Danelli, drummer for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Rascals, dies at 78

TheYoung Rascals, shown in 1966.

Dino Danelli, the drummer who brought a jazzman's virtuosity to the rock 'n' roll sound of The Rascals, passed away Thursday in New York City, according to his Facebook page and confirmed by his bandmates.

He was 78.

"It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli," said Rascals guitarist Gene Cornish on social media. "He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment."

"Rest In Peace Dino. I love you brother."

Danelli was a New Jersey native who picked up several gigs before connecting with Felix Cavaliere, Eddie Brigati and Gene Cornish to form the Young Rascals. The band made their debut at the Choo Choo Club in Garfield, New Jersey.

Their numerous hits, including “Good Lovin',” “Groovin',” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” expanded the scope of the era's rock-pop sound with elements of soul, jazz and the use of complex arrangements and instrumentation.

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt saw the band at New Jersey's former Keyport Roller Drome in 1965. Bruce Springsteen was also in the audience.

“They were absolutely amazing, and it was one of the most inspiring performances of my life,” said Van Zandt to the Asbury Park Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, in 2013. “It stayed with us, half rock, half soul, so we trace our roots very much to them.”

Danelli's drumming was integral to the group's success. Until he came on the scene, rock drummers were not the coolest guys in the room. Danelli changed that with an attitude that was more akin to the bop cats from the New York City jazz scene, where he learned his craft.

On stage with the Rascals, he brought his maniacal jazz chops that helped define the unique rock sound of the band, and his stick twirls helped define the look of the Rascals, too.

The original run of the group latest until 1972. After that, various incarnations formed for tours. Danelli formed his own group, Bulldog, and later joined Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul.

Over the decades, all four members rarely appeared on stage together, with the notable exception being the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Van Zandt did the honors that night. In 2013, all four came together to appear in the Broadway play, “The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream.”

The multi-media show was produced by Van Zandt and his wife, Maureen Van Zandt,

There was also a subsequent tour, but the group didn’t last in its original form. Cavaliere and Cornish are currently on the road as Felix Cavaliere's Rascals.

There will be no formal funeral for Danelli, said Joe Russo, who is in charge of Danelli's affairs.

“Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career,” said Russo on the Danelli Facebook page. “You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to be a musician and artist.”

