Dinner and a show? Downtown Miami’s performing arts center just got a new restaurant

Visitors to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami now have a convenient new option for pre-show dinners.

Teatro, from the Constellation Culinary Group, is now open at the downtown theater complex in the former space of Brad Kilgore’s restaurant Brava!

Led by executive chef Jose Danger, who has collaborated with Constellation’s corporate executive chef Aaron Janus, Teatro will serve a New American menu, with dishes that feature a hint of Latin and European influence.

The restaurant, which also has a 12-seat bar, will be open before select performances at the opera house or Knight Concert hall. It will offer a prix fixe menu for $52, with a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, or guests can order from an a la carte menu.

Starters include carpaccio with heirloom tomato, mint tahini, toasted grains, olives and microgreens; Thai coconut curry mussels; kettle chips with thin-sliced prosciutto and a fried egg; or smoked salmon dip.

Main courses include cioppino; risotto carbonara, butternut squash rigatoni, seared salmon, steak and potato and Piri-Piri chicken.

Dessert highlights are chai coconut panna cotta or a Key lime meringue tart.

Side dishes like fries, a loaded potato and shrimp scampi are also available.

You can also dine at the bar, which features an a la carte menu.

Teatro

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Open: Before select performances in the Ziff Ballet Opera House or Knight Concert Hall

Reservations: arshtcenter.org/teatro; walk-ins accepted on the basis of availability

