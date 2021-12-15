From dinner to a New Year’s Eve party, ring in 2022 with these Charlotte events

Charlotte, let’s ring in the new year and get 2022 started off right.

Restaurants and entertainment venues throughout Charlotte have planned New Year’s Eve dinner menus and other special events for you to celebrate the end of 2021 and welcome 2022. You can snack at home, dress up to head out for upscale cuisine or plan to lace up your sneakers for a New Year’s Day run.

Whether you plan to stay in, find a special event to attend or make a night of it with dinner and drinks out on the town, we’ve got ideas for you.

NYE dinner plans

Farewell to 5Church: 5Church Charlotte will host a late-night party starting at 10 p.m. with an open bar and buffet. The festivities will include a DJ, a live countdown of the ball drop and festive party favors, plus a champagne toast at midnight. Once the clock strikes midnight, guests will say goodbye to the 5Church brand, as the restaurant will transform into Church and Union Charlotte on Jan. 1. Tickets start at $40, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Levine Children’s Hospital. 127 N. Tryon St., Suite 8.

French dining: La Belle Helene’s 10 p.m.-2 a.m. party will feature an open bar and buffet. Guests can dance to a DJ with festive party favors and toast champagne at midnight after the ball drops. Tickets start at $75, and a portion of all proceeds will benefit Levine Children’s Hospital. 300 S. Tryon St.

Jewish deli snacks: Meshugganah has a limited number of party packs for pickup at City Kitch West End from noon-4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Each New Year’s Nosh package is easy to “heat and eat”, feeds six to eight people, and costs $200 plus tax and fees. What you get includes 24 Pups in a Blanket with Lusty Monk Mustard; eight Classic Knishes, eight Pimento Cheese Knishes and eight Sweet Potato Casserole Knishes (vegetarian); 12 mini Stuffed Collards (vegan); 24 French Onion Soup Rugelach; Bagel Baked Brie (but dippers aren’t included); and an assorted cookie platter. 2200 Thrift Road.

Meshugganah’s black-and-white cookies will be included in its New Year’s Nosh package.

Seven courses: Bardo will have 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings of a special seven-course tasting menu for New Year’s Eve. The option including non-alcoholic pairings is $165 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), and the option including alcoholic drink pairings with each course is $185 per person. Tickets are limited. 1508 S. Mint St.

Shareables for the table: VANA’s New Year’s Eve party is a dress-to-impress event filled food, drinks, and surprises. Shareable plates will be delivered to tables throughout the night, starting at 9 p.m. (Regular dinner service is available from 4-7 p.m.) The $200 event tickets also include three drinks and a champagne toast to ring in 2022. 1440 South Tryon St., Suite 100.

Spanish cuisine: Bulla Gastrobar’s New Year’s Eve Party lasts from 5 p.m.-midnight, and reservations are required. The $65 prix-fixe menu will offer four courses of food and a complimentary toast at midnight There’s also a 25% off deal on bottles of selected sparkling wines. 4310 Sharon Road, Suite W01.

Bulla Gastrobar’s New Year’s Eve Party incldues a four-course prix-fixe menu.

Vegan and gluten-free friendly: Make reservations for a New Year’s Eve filled with music, art and fine dining at Alchemy Restaurant & Bar. A customized menu will feature dishes for all dietary preferences and restrictions for $95 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The four-course meal includes choices such as Cauliflower Elote or Roasted Beet Timbale, Lamb Pops and Mushroom Meatballs, along with a bottle of champagne to take home. 2517 Distribution St.

NYE things to do

Paparazzi NYE 2021: SportsLink’s all inclusive New Year’s Eve Party features two dance floors with DJs on one and live music on the other. Martini and champagne bars will serve those drinks exclusively, while others will serve premium beer, wine, cocktails and spirits. Hors d’oeuvres will be passed early and again later on. Buy tickets online for $110 before Dec. 26 or $120 afterward, or at a cash-only sale in person. Ink n Ivy, 222 South Church St.

Play a round: Book at night at the new Puttery Charlotte venue during its New Year’s Eve event. Packages start at $50 per person, which includes unlimited game play, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. You can also share a table with up to 10 guests for $1,500, complete with two bottles of Moet, a cheese and charcuterie board, hummus and crudité, and a mini dessert shooter board. Doors open at 8 p.m. for an 8:30 p.m. start. Must be 21+. 210 Rampart St.

Pose with Kapture CLT: Kapture Selfie Lounge is planning a red-carpet ready night for guests 21 and over that starts at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and include an open bar with featured drinks from 10-11 p.m., light bites and party favors, a midnight balloon drop with cash and prizes, and a champagne toast. Proceeds from the event will benefit Carolina Film Community. 2400 Dunavant St.

Sip through time: Billy Sunday Charlotte is planning a New Year’s Eve Drink Through the Decades event. A welcome cocktail and hors d’oeuvres will kick off the evening, followed by a seated cocktail experience. Cocktails from the 1920s, 1950s, 1970s, 1990s, 2000s and future will be paired with food popular from that decade. A champagne toast and locally made chocolates will finish out the night. Tickets are $125. 1115 North Brevard St., Unit 1.

SouthEnd Station: Wade through the paparazzi or stop in the photo booth at SouthEnd Station’s New Year’s Eve party. From 9 p.m. onward, you can access Slate, Oak Room and a heated outdoor tent with beer, wine, spirits and party favors. You can dance with multiple DJs and a band in the tent, plus there’s a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. Slate Charlotte, 200 East Bland St. Tickets online start at $30 for designated drivers and $85 for general admission.

Take in a concert: Celebrate the New Year with an evening of music featuring American Idol finalist Melinda Doolittle. The ticket includes a post-concert party at Belk Theater with champagne, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, dancing on stage and more. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. $66+ 7:30-11 p.m. Dec. 31. 130 N. Tryon St.

Support local theater: Spend New Year’s Eve at a late-night performance from Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, complete with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a ball drop and special host Delighted Tobehere. Proof of vaccination and photo ID required. 9 p.m. $71.71 + Hadley Theatre, 2132 Radcliffe Ave.

New Year’s Day things to do

Start off with brunch: Ease into the new year with brunch at Angeline’s, which is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., or have dinner from 5-11 p.m. The uptown Charlotte spot will be serving its lineup of traditional Italian fare, but reservations are strongly encouraged. 303 S. Church St.

Get running: The Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K will return this year along the LYNX rail line in University City at 10 a.m. After the run, there will be a celebration complete with brunch, craft beer, mimosas, hot cider and music. The race, presented by Atrium Health, raises awareness about hunger challenges in Charlotte and proceeds will benefit Hope Street Food Pantry. $30-$45. All registered participants will receive an all-day pass to ride the LYNX. 7205 N Tryon St.

Gather friends and family for the Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K.

Have holiday tea: Enjoy the Ballantyne Hotel’s Holiday Afternoon Tea in the lobby from 1-4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The event includes a variety of seasonal loose leaf tea blends and a selection of savory tea sandwiches, confectioneries and holiday treats, plus live entertainment. Prices are $60 for adults, including a glass of sparkling wine, or $25 for children under 12 (not including taxes or gratuity). Make reservations by calling 704-248-4004. 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.