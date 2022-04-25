Dining out will take a bigger bite out of your wallet

Mark Durocher, owner of MD's Sports Bar and Smokehouse, is one of many restaurant owners forced to change their menu to reflect the higher cost of ingredients. (Aastha Shetty/CBC News - image credit)

A rise in the cost of food is coming down on our pocketbooks hard.

Essentials like meat, dairy and oil now cost more -- pushing local bars and restaurants to adapt.

"I have to move my prices up obviously. I haven't been able to hold it off this long but it keeps getting more and more expensive," said Mark Durocher, owner of MD's Sports Bar and Smokehouse.

He has been forced to raise prices for the first time since he opened up shop five years ago.

"Basically, I've had to up my liquor sales at one point," Durocher said. "About three weeks ago, I put the prices up a bit and now I'm moving toward putting the menu pricing in place. I'm thinking maybe a 15 to 20 per cent increase."

Durocher said that increase is in line with the rise in the cost to buy ingredients. A sore point, the cost of oil for the fryers. He said the price has gone from about $17 to $40, even $45 at some places.

"That's three times the oil cost roughly that I would use in a week for fries. Fruit and vegetables are up. Meats are up... The item I'm most concerned with is your day-to-day like proteins, breads, grains. Even chicken soup base has gone up. It's everything," said Durocher.

The rise in food costs is also affecting St Clair College's culinary management program. The program is eating up a 15 to 20 per cent cost increase.

Michael Jimmerfield, a culinary management professor, said cooking cost-effectively is a way of life for everyone in the restaurant business.

"How can I repurpose, resave, reuse. How do I use that trim from this protein item? How do I freeze, save, preserve? For chefs and cooks, it's truly a way of life. So we review and revisit those things on a regular-basis," he said.

Food supply has also become unreliable. He said it can take a lot longer to get a bulk supply of common ingredients.

"With the culinary program, unlike a regular restaurant, where we change our proteins on a weekly basis depending on the curriculum, sometimes we come across what we think are relatively common proteins that are just not available or special order, but you just can't get it," Jimmerfield said.

"Or it's something you thought you should be able to call in today and get in at the end of the week, but sometimes, you're just waiting. They say 'sorry, you've got to give me three weeks to get that'!"

At this point Jimmerfield said costs will not be passed on to students in the culinary program.