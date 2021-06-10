Dingko Singh, Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer Dies After Prolonged Illness, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Sends Thoughts & Prayers to His Family

Asian Gold Medallist boxer Dingko Singh passed away at the age of 42 due to prolonged illness. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sent thoughts and prayers to his family.

I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko🙏 pic.twitter.com/MCcuMbZOHM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2021

