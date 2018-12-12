Ding shows his class with Scottish Open dominance

Ding Junhui is looking in imperious form after easing through to the second round of the Scottish Open in Glasgow.

The Chinese cueman put in a masterclass against Niu Zhuang, with breaks of 105, 66, 93 and 134 wrapping up the 4-0 victory in next to no time.

To add to the impressive nature, Niu was limited to just two points in four frames of snooker.

Ding now faces Robert Milkins in the second round in the Emirates Arena and, with form on the rise, a big run in Scotland is certainly on the cards for a man close to missing out on the one-year top-32 list.

“I feel great, I’m practising well and I feel good, the air-con is on in the arena as well which is very good,” he said.

“The balls are running much quicker, the cushions are more controllable which is important for players, sometimes you can’t play in conditions.

“He was a bit unlucky in the first frame, he knocked a pink and red in together and I had some luck with a fluked blue, but after that he’s less confident.

“I like to come to Scotland, I’ve won an event here before and it’s a good place to play snooker, hopefully I can keep the good form going.”

