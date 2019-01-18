Ding overcomes forfeit disaster to reach Masters semi-finals

Chinese snooker player Ding Junhui beat Belgian Luca Brecel 6-5 in a thrilling contest to guarantee a showdown against Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals of the Masters.

Ding secured the narrow victory with two century breaks in frames two and eight but had to battle back to win the last two frames having lost the ninth after three consecutive fouls and misses to make the score 5-4 to Brecel.

The Chinese player, who is seeded eighth for the tournament, held his nerve to win the deciding frame but believed the match could have gone either way.

He said: “Both of the players could have won.

“He got a break and a chance to win it, but he missed the middle pocket.

“It is just unbelievable.”

The former world number one will now face O’Sullivan for a place in the final, with form on his side having claimed almost two-thirds of the victories in the previous meetings between the two.

Ding admits he is relishing the chance to win face O’Sullivan and believes it is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his abilities against his former mentor.

He said: “I am looking forward to playing him.

“I want to play him because I want to give everything I can and see how good I am and then see how the game goes.

“It is a big test and playing Ronnie is always special. He has got everything, and it is good for me because I want to play the best players and improve myself.”

The semi-final will take place on Thursday in London.

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds