Dinesh Karthik, KKR Captain, Calls for BCCI to Retire ‘Jersey Number 7’ in White-Ball Cricket as a Tribute to MS Dhoni After He Announced International Retirement (See Post)

Dinesh Karthik called for the BCCI to retire jersey number 7 in white-ball cricket after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international formats on August 15, 2020 (Saturday). Dhoni announced his decision through an Instagram post late evening on Saturday. His announcing post was accompanied by a montage video that captured his memorable moments in Indian colours. Karthik congratulated Dhoni on his career and wrote on Twitter that he hopes the BCCI retired the No 7 jersey from the limited-overs cricket as a tribute to the former Indian captain. CSK Post Glimpse of MS and Suresh Raina’s Bromance After the Duo Announced Retirement on Same Day! Watch Cute Friendship Thala and Chinna Thala Share in This Video.

Dhoni donned the No 7 jersey throughout his career and made it a popular number in cricket. The former Indian captain is often paired among the great sportspersons to have worn the jersey No 7, which holds a special place in most sports. Dhoni is often paired with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kenny Danglish and others who have sported the iconic number in sports. MS Dhoni Retires at 39: Five Moments When Dhoni Showed He is the Coolest Captain.

Karthik shared a picture of him and MS Dhoni and said that that it was the last picture they clicked together. The picture was clicked after India’s heartbreaking semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. “This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey,” wrote Karthik. “Hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket.”

This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket ❤️ Good luck with your second innings in life , I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too 🙂💖 pic.twitter.com/4kX4uPhPOO — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 16, 2020





The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain also wished Dhoni luck with his second innings in life and said that he knows Dhoni will spring up with a surprise or two even in his second innings. “Good luck with your second innings in life, I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too.” Karthik though isn’t the first one to ask BCCI to retire the No 7 jersey.

Immediately after Dhoni retired on Saturday, social media was filled with posts requesting the BCCI to retire the No 7 jersey from the Indian team as a tribute to Dhoni, who led the country to two World Cup titles and a Champions Trophy. Under Dhoni, India also reached the peak of Test and ODI rankings and won several ODI and T20I series abroad.