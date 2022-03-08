Dinant Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Success In Promoting Gender Equality & Protecting Environment

Corporacion Dinant
·4 min read

Honduran Company Publishes First Sustainability Report Using GRI Standards

Dinant Female Security Guard

March 2022
Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinant is proud to announce the publication of its first Sustainability Report to use Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards to measure the economic, social and environmental impact of the Company’s operations. The report shows success on all fronts and demonstrates Dinant’s alignment with many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Miguel Mauricio Facusse, Dinant’s Executive President, said, “Dinant’s operations are at a scale where we can drive transformative change in many parts of the country. We are aware of the important role we must play to help tackle climate change, defend human rights, promote gender equality, and contribute to overall social well-being. That is why we are giving serious consideration to the impact we have on the economy, society and the environment. I’m delighted to report that we are maintaining very high standards on all fronts, while making progress on several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Dinant’s Sustainability Report for the period 2019-20 catalogues many highlights, including:

  • Dinant is an Engaged Member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, an internationally accepted benchmark that strictly governs how organizations vet, recruit and train security men and women. Dinant was the first Honduran company to join the Voluntary Principles, and the first agrobusiness in the world to be accepted.

  • Dinant’s high-tech biogas recovery unit at its oil extraction mill in the Aguán uses biomass from the waste of the palm fruit to produce clean energy that is returned to the facility and steam that is used to power the boilers. This facility has generated over 121 million m³ of biogas since 2008, reducing the use of fossil fuels by nearly 10 million gallons.

  • Dinant protects many thousands of hectares of tropical rainforest at two Wildlife Conservation Centers in Honduras, and manages breeding, rearing and release programs of endangered indigenous species, including jaguar, tapir, red macaw and green iguana.

  • Dinant’s palm oil extraction mills and plantations in the Lean and Aguán regions of Honduras have been awarded two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of raw materials and products, the traceability of the supply chain, and control of greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Since 2007, Dinant has financed the employment of 12 elementary and high school teachers in the Lean and Aguán valleys, providing direct education (as well as infrastructure improvements) that benefit more than 300 children per year and over 3,900 children since the program began.

  • Dinant is a founding partner of the Honduras Food Bank, and has donated more than 26,000 kgs of food to help support vulnerable people throughout the country.

With consumer demand growing across a range of its products, Dinant has worked hard to expand production capacity while reducing its environmental impact, generating more jobs for Hondurans, supporting an increasing number of independent suppliers, and continuing to meet stringent national and international quality standards.

Roger Pineda Pinel, Dinant’s Director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, commented, “We have achieved a great deal as we strive to make our business as sustainable as possible, but we know there is a lot more to do to enhance the transparency of our reporting while ensuring that the impact of our operations along the entire supply chain – from the production of raw materials through delivering the final products – is constantly improving. This is a good start, but we look forward to doing even better next year.”

For full details of these and other initiatives – including water and waste management, emissions controls, sustainable packaging, equal opportunities for all employees and applicants, and community engagement – read Dinant’s Sustainable Report 2019-20 in English here:

https://www.dinant.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Sustainabilty-Report-2019-2020.pdf

And in Spanish here:

https://www.dinant.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Reporte-de-Sostenibilidad-2019-2020.pdf

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant’s products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. Its operations directly employ 7,600 people – who in turn support approximately 22,000 family members – as well as many thousands of contractors, vendors and suppliers.

The GRI Standards enable organizations to understand and report on their impacts on the economy, environment and people in a comparable and credible way, thereby increasing transparency on their contribution to sustainable development.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals call for improvements in a range areas, including health and education, reduced inequality, and tackling climate change.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

*** END ***

Attachment

CONTACT: Roger Pineda Pinel Corporacion Dinant +504 2239-8271 roger.pineda@dinant.com


