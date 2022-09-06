Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea live: score and latest updates from the Champions League

Rob Bagchi
·8 min read
Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea live score latest updates Champions League&nbsp; - AP Photo/Darko Bandic
06:10 PM

21 min Dinamo Zagreb 1 Chelsea 0       

Two of Dinamo's midfielder, Ivanusec and Ademi, are dropping deep into a back seven whenever Chelsea, whose possession stats go above 75 per cent, start to try breaking the defensive lines.

Mount slips a pass down the inside right but it's too far ahead of Aubameyang.

Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic scores their first goal - &nbsp;REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
06:07 PM

19 min Dinamo Zagreb 1 Chelsea 0     

Dinamo have let Chelsea have all the possession and then mugged them with precision and poise, precisely the qualities Chelsea's finishing has lacked having created three decent chances for Aubameyang. Playing the wing-backs so high left Fofana in a solo foot race with Orsic which one would have thought he would win.

Chelsea corner on the right comes to naught.

06:04 PM

17 min Dinamo Zagreb 1 Chelsea 0     

There has bee an awful lot of money invested in Koulibaly and Fofana but both are showing signs of nerves at the start of the season and vulnerability.

06:03 PM

15 min Dinamo Zagreb 1 Chelsea 0   

Blimey. Such a simple goal. Misplaced cross is chipped out of the box by Ljubicic up to Petkovic in the centre-circle but in his own half. He flicks it on with his head to the left and Orsic latches on to it and piles forward. You would think Fofana would accelerate and make a challenge but he lacks the gas, Orsic holds him off for 40 yards, draws the keeper and dinks a supeb finish with the outside of his right boot over the diving Kepa.

06:00 PM

GOOOOAL!!!

Dinamo Zagreb 1 Chelsea 0 (Orsic)

05:58 PM

12 min Dinamo Zagreb 0 Chelsea 0   

Another good opportunity for Aubameyang, this time down the inside right but he hangs on to the ball for a stride too many and tightens his angle too much, making the save from the stabbed effort a formality for Livakovic.

05:57 PM

9 min Dinamo Zagreb 0 Chelsea 0 

Excellent work from Havertz down the left, spearing a hole between Moharrami and Sutalo before centring for Aubameyang who had split to the near post as the pass was sent to the middle of goal. Had he stayed put he would have had a tap-in. Doesn't look rusty so much as needing to find his team-mates wavelength.

05:53 PM

7 min Dinamo Zagreb 0 Chelsea 0 

Aubameyang is played down the inside right by Sterling's pass after Havertz flicked it on but the pass caught the centre-forward inches offside and although he dragged a pass back for Sterling to shoot, Ristovski made a fine block before the flag went up.

05:52 PM

5 min Dinamo Zagreb 0 Chelsea 0

Ljubicic is carrying the torch for the long, curly perm in Cucurella's absence but can't get past James as he tries to burst out of his half down the left. Chelsea are bossing possession. Havertz and Sterling are quite narrow as the 'wide' forwards. More like two 10s at the moment.

05:50 PM

3 min Dinamo Zagreb 0 Chelsea 0

Kovacic, Sterling and Chilwell are trying to work little triangles up the Chelsea left but Ristovski and Moharrami are tight and Ademi sprints over to help out.

05:48 PM

1 min Dinamo Zagreb 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea kick off, attacking from left to right and they move it back to Kepa who tacks to the left and plays out. Back come Dinamo down the right but Chelsea tie them up in traffic.

Mendy has a minor knee injury and hasn't been dropped, according to Thomas Tuchel.

05:46 PM

Zagreb are 'Modri'

IE 'The Blues' and accordingly are dressed in royal blue from head to toe,  like Chelsea's home strip but without the dinky white socks.

Chelsea are in white with sky blue hoops of indeterminate pattern. Could be snakeskin. Could be paisley.

05:44 PM

Joe Cole thinks Mount can flourish in tonight's deeper role

Without Kante they have really struggled to find the right blend but Cole thinks Mount can prosper with three forward outlets ahead of him in ways that Jorginho can't.

What I've always liked about Kovacic is his ability to dribble with the ball, taking Chelsea upfield while moving the forward players' markers around in a way that passing cannot do.

05:39 PM

Sounds of Purgeri

Sam Wallace reports:

Bursts of "You'll Never Walk Alone" being played intermittently at the Maksimir Stadium on the public address system. Can't quite hear the away fans' response from my seat.

05:28 PM

Sam Wallace on the Maksimir

Back at the Maksimir Stadium which, as modern stadiums spring up around Europe, remains resolutely unchanged, and strangely impractical. The same thought always occurs  – why no lower tiers?

It was the stadium where Croatia beat England in Euro 2008 qualifying 16 years ago with goals from Eduardo da Silva and, unfortunately for him, Gary Neville. It is also where the Fabio Capello England regime finally had lift-off one year later with a Theo Walcott hat-trick in World Cup 2010 qualification.

The eastern stand, which is on the opposite side to the team benches, is still shut as a consequence of structural damage from an earthquake in 2020.

2006, Sam? Seems like yesterday:

Paul Robinson after Gary Neville's own goal&nbsp; - &nbsp;Alex Livesey/Getty Images
05:24 PM

Sam Wallace reports from the Maksimir

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently warming up without his face mask which will – along with him – presumably be making its full Chelsea debut later this evening.

05:23 PM

Inside No9

Aubameyang's shirt No9 - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
As written by the peerless Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, wearers of Chelsea's No9 in the PL era are as follows:

Mick Harford, Tony Cascarino, Mark Stein, Gianluca Vialli, Chris Sutton, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Mateja Kezman, Hernan Crespo, Khalid Boulahrouz, Steve Sidwell, Franco Di Santo, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku.

Boulahrouz, 'the Cannibal', was surely a joke, allowing those mad enough to want a shirt the economy of paying only for a single digit. Of the rest, only JFH was an unqualified success, TammyAbraham deserved better from Thomas Tuchel, I think, and the rest, largely, were disappointments though many had their moments.

04:43 PM

There is also a recall for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Who played only one Champions League match in 2021-22 and the same the season before. Seems significant to me.

04:41 PM

Aubameyang makes his first start for Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb Livakovic, Ristovski, Josip Sutalo, Peric, Moharrami, Misic, Ljubicic, Ivanusec, Ademi, Orsic, Petkovic.
Substitutes  Zagorac, Stefulj, Lauritsen, Baturina, Emreli, Bockaj, Drmic, Marin, Theophile-Catherine, Bulat, Nevistic, Spikic.

Chelsea Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Koulibaly; James, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.
Substitutes  Mendy, Jorginho, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella.

Referee  Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

04:00 PM

Evening all

By Nick Purewal and Telegraph Sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut when the London side open their Champions League campaign in Zagreb tonight.

The former Arsenal striker joined Chelsea in a £10 million deadline-day deal from Barcelona, but has had to cope with a broken jaw suffered when he was attacked by intruders during a robbery at his home in Barcelona last week.

Aubameyang, 33, had a custom-made mask fitted by specialists in Italy, but trained fully with Chelsea on Sunday before travelling with the squad squad to Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach, indicated that his new signing could get a run outed this evening.

Tuchel said: "He's very ambitious, focused, hungry to play for us, hungry to prove a point, still. That's why he's here and that's why he plays for us. So we're happy for him to prove a point tomorrow.

"Auba trained on Sunday with his mask and had a test and felt fine. There were no issues yesterday when he trained and I hope there will not be today.

"If an issue were to come up we would not put him in of course. I think he could maybe start, but I think he cannot play 90 minutes. So it's on us to take a decision to manage his minutes.

"It's clear though that he needs minutes to find full match fitness and rhythm."

Chelsea have never played Dinamo before but in Mateo Kovacic they have one of the Citizens' greatest alumni. "‘It was a really good feeling to be in Zagreb, to see all the people that I haven’t seen in a long time, " he said last night.

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea FC speaks to the media during the Chelsea presser in Zagreb - ANTONIO BAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
"I’m really looking forward to the match tomorrow, to seeing a full stadium. I am a Dinamo fan of course, but now I’m on the opposite side.

"My family is coming, my friends are coming. Everybody is very excited, maybe even more excited than me, to come and watch me at Maksimir. There was a lot of people asking for tickets but I’m glad that I have been able to get so many tickets for them."

"I know when Dinamo feels their fans are standing behind them and the stadium is full they will play a really good game. I know that the atmosphere tomorrow will be excellent. I know what we are expecting tomorrow and Dinamo will be excellent.

"Everybody is asking me about Dinamo because not many of them have played at Maksimir before. They saw Villarreal against Hajduk Split and they were asking about the atmosphere, if it will be the same here in Zagreb. They know how much us Croats love football and how much we cheer for our clubs. So we know what to expect, a great Dinamo and even better fans."

Join us for the team news from 4.30pm

