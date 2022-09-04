Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Chelsea kick off their latest Champions League tilt away against Dinamo Zagreb as they look lay down an earlier marker in the competition.

The match is one of the first of the group stage, with an early kick-off, and the Blues will want to put their uneven start to the Premier League season to one side against Group E’s potential whipping boys. AC Milan and RB Salzburg make up the group.

Chelsea have conceded nine goals in six league games, which will give their Croatian opponents hope, but with the transfer window now closed, Thomas Tuchel will hope this squad becomes more settled, starting in Zagreb.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Stadion Maksimir in Croatia will host the match.

Dinamo Zagreb players celebrate qualifying for the Champions League. (REUTERS)

Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 4.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea team news

Ben Chilwell has put himself right in the frame to start after a matchwinning cameo against West Ham, in which he scored one and assisted another in a 2-1 win.

Kai Havertz scored the winner and should return to the starting line-up, along with Mason Mount. Mateo Kovacic will want to face one of his former clubs.

Denis Zakaria could make his debut, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sidelined.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea prediction

This should be relatively comfortable for Chelsea, despite their recent struggles in the Premier League, given the gulf in quality between the two teams.

Dinamo are the minnows of the group and anything less than maximum points for the Blues, over both games, will be considered a failure.

Chelsea to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first ever meeting between these two teams.