Dina Manzo Slams Nephew Albie Manzo for Trying to Make a ‘Profit’ on His Podcast Over Family Drama: ‘Shocking’

getty (2)

The ongoing feud between estranged sisters Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo appears to have spilled over to Caroline's son, Albie Manzo.

Days after Dina supported remarks criticizing Caroline on Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum took a shot at her nephew, criticizing him for teasing that he would discuss family drama in upcoming episodes of his podcast Dear Albie.

"Ohhhh shocking… going to speak about it on his podcast for the downloads," Dina, 49, commented under the post, according to screenshots of the conversation obtained by a fan. "Unfortunately this will just be a 'storyline' to profit from. What a shame."

Dina and Caroline, 59, have been at odds for years, but things recently got worse when Caroline wrote a letter of support for Dina's ex-husband Thomas "Tommy" Manzo as he awaits his trial for allegedly hiring a hitman with mob ties to attack Dina's current husband, David Cantin, back in 2015.

The letter, presented during a two-hour pre-trial hearing on May 21, was one of "dozens" of letters written in support of Tommy, his defense attorney told NJ.com. The outlet reported that Caroline called Tommy "kind-hearted and caring" in the note.

Caroline is married to Tommy's brother, Albert Manzo, and shares three kids with him, including Albie (her oldest). Dina, who is mom to 25-year-old daughter Lexi from a previous relationship, split from Tommy in 2012 after seven years of marriage and wed Cantin in 2017.

Though Caroline hasn't publicly addressed her decision to support Tommy, Albie stood by his mom on Instagram, Saturday, in a comment left on one of his posts.

"Oh, and real quick before anyone gets excited that someone with the last name Manzo posted something so this is your clown ass chance to leave baseless comments like you think you 'know' something," he wrote.

"I haven't been silent, I've been busy," he added. "But I've had just about enough of this bulls–t and you'll be hearing from me soon, don't you worry. . In the meantime…Momma bear, you're the strongest woman I know. I love and admire you more than you will ever understand."

Story continues

RELATED: Dina Manzo Supports Post Criticizing Estranged Sister Caroline: 'Some Just Expect Us to Stay Quiet'

Donna Ward/Getty Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo

RELATED: Alleged Mobster Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Former RHONJ Star Dina Manzo's Husband

Legal troubles for Tommy stem back to July, when he was arrested alongside alleged Lucchese crime family soldier John Perna for Cantin's 2015 assault.

According to a release issued by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito at the time, prosecutors alleged that Tommy hired Perna to assault Cantin "in exchange for a deeply discounted wedding reception to be held at" the Brownstone, the "upscale Passaic County venue" Tommy and Caroline's husband Albert own together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in December, Perna pled guilty to the assault.

Tommy pled not guilty for paying Perna for the attack in June. His bail was set at $100,000 and he was ordered not to have any contact with the victims, including Dina and Cantin, unless an attorney is present.

RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Speaks Out After Sister Dina's Ex-Husband's Arrest: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Following Thomas' arrest, Caroline spoke out about the situation, telling Extra TV that the family was "heartbroken."

"This is family on both sides," Caroline said. "I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth."

"We don't run from things like this, we address them, and I feel comfortable with that because we are being painted with a brush that does not reflect who we are as people," Caroline added.