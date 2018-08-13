Dina Asher-Smith turns attention towards Tokyo 2020 after Berlin success

Dina Asher-Smith remains focused on the future after her historic European Championships success.

The 22-year-old created history in Berlin after claiming the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles.

No British athlete has ever won all three at a major championships after she wrapped up a stunning week with a relay win on Sunday.

Asher-Smith claims third gold after Great Britain’s relay win

Asher-Smith capped a successful championships for Great Britain who finished top of the medal table at the Olympic Stadium with 18 – seven of them gold.

Laura Muir claimed 1500m gold – the first British woman to take the crown – with the 4x100m men’s relay squad also winning a third gold on the final night.

Asher-Smith, who ran two individual world leads, will now turn her attention to the World Championships in Doha next year and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’m happy but it’s all about moving to Tokyo, you’ve got to use it and push yourself onto a platform for Doha and Tokyo and beyond,” said Asher-Smith, who ran with Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Bianca Williams.

“The British athletes have had the Commonwealths and Europeans this year, so we’ve had to peak.

“Half the American people aren’t even running. While it’s great for me this year it doesn’t forecast how the next two years are going to go.”

Asher-Smith brought home the victory on the final straight (Getty Images for European Athletics)

Muir claimed her first major outdoor title in the 1500m to add to the 1500m and 3000m she won in the European Indoors last year as team-mate Laura Weightman finished third.

She said: “I’ve proved on a European level that I’m one of the best and one of the best in the world.

“Now it’s world’s outdoors and Olympics. That’s the next step. But I’m excited for the next few years.”

The men’s 4x100m relay squad of CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey took gold in 37.80 seconds to wrap up the championships.

“It’s cool that we got the gold – it’s usually the 4x400m but a gold medal is always sweet,” added Gemili.

“I’m happy with the individual (he finished fifth in the 200m) but you live and learn and hopefully I can improve in the next few years, but the relays – it’s fantastic.”

