Dina Asher-Smith ruled out of Commonwealth Games after hamstring injury

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games due to the hamstring injury she suffered at last week’s World Athletics Championships.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page on the eve of Birmingham 2022, Asher-Smith confirmed that while the medical diagnosis had not been as bad as feared, the nine-day turnaround between the 4x100m relay in Eugene where she suffered the setback and her opening heat would be too soon for her to recover.

The 26-year-old, who was due to run for Team England in the 100m next week, said “I promised an update and here it is!. Thankfully I’ve only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x100m a few days ago! No major issues and nothing to worry about.

“I feel good but I’m in need of a few days off. ⁣

⁣”But due to the short turnaround between the end of Worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days time I’m going to have to withdraw.

“I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans. It’s going to be such an amazing competition and I know that Team England will do you all proud. ⁣

⁣”I’m looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all of my team-mates.”

Asher-Smith was part of the 4x100m relay team who won at Gold Coast 2018, but she has never been able to claim individual golf at the Commonwealth Games, despite winning a 200m world title and four European golds. She clinched a bronze medal in the 200m in Eugene last week, but had to settle for fourth place in the 100m.

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games takes place on Thursday.