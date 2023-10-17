Dina Asher-Smith leads demand for answers after sudden departure of senior UK Athletics coach

Stephen Maguire has left after one year as technical director - Getty Images/Charly Triballeau

Leading British athletes are demanding answers after the most senior coach in UK Athletics left the organisation in mystery on Tuesday with less than a year to the Paris Olympics.

In the latest upheaval for the crisis-hit governing body, it was announced without explanation that Stephen Maguire has departed as technical director just weeks after leading the British team to a record-equalling World Championship performance.

Maguire arrived in the role only last year, when he effectively replaced former head coach Christian Malcolm, and was described by UKA as “the best person to lead the programme towards Paris and Los Angeles”.

Despite controversy at the World Championships over the men’s 4x100m and the women’s 4x400m relays teams, as well as a ‘no compromise’ selection policy, Maguire won plaudits for his leadership and a final tally of 10 medals.

Those medals were won, however, amid a backdrop of serious financial difficulties and tensions over budgets.

After posting losses in the most recently published accounts of £1.8 million, and needing £150,000 from UK Sport to secure the London Diamond League in July, British Athletics have made cuts of almost £2 million. There have been redundancies this year and considerable turnover among its senior leadership staff over the past five years.

Darren Campbell, the head of sprints and relays, has been on sick leave and did not attend the World Championships. It is also understood that there was tension over the decision to omit Victoria Ohuruogu, Britain’s fastest runner, from the 4 x 400m squad after she had raced in the individual event in Budapest. Ohuruogu’s boyfriend has been serving a ban for an anti-doping violation. Maguire would not explain the reasons behind Ohuruogu’s relay absence. “I think we have a duty of care to the athlete, but also a duty of care to the four girls running,” he said.

His departure was announced in an abrupt statement on Tuesday which said: “UK Athletics have announced that Stephen Maguire will leave his role as technical director with immediate effect. An interim head coach will be announced in due course.”

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, a multiple medal winner at numerous major championships, immediately called for answers over the “disappointing” decision. Other athletes are also understood to be mystified. “From the outside looking in it seems like an incredibly short-sighted decision made without considering that we are in an Olympic year, and without any understanding (of) what it takes to manage the performance side of athletics and what it takes to perform at the highest level,” she said.

“Stephen has been phenomenal, so dedicated and has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be successful. Working at BA [British Athletics] before and having had a long history in the sport made him excellent at his job, which resulted in the team’s overwhelming success in Budapest, and put us on an amazing path to Paris.

“Such a snap decision as athletes begin to prepare for an Olympic Games cannot have been done with any consideration for the performance needs of the athletes. As an athlete, it would be nice to have this explained to us, as much as any confidentiality clauses allow.”

Dina Asher-Smith hit out on Instagram - Instagram

UK Athletics said that “no further comment” would be made until an interim head coach is appointed, which is expected imminently. Maguire had worked previously as the head of sprints and relays but left the job in 2020 after Malcolm was chosen ahead of him as head coach.

A series of athletes did complain before the World Championships this year about the decision only to select athletes who had met British Athletics’s own qualifying standards, even if they were eligible to compete through their world rankings. The sprinter Reece Prescod, who was left out of the 4x100m relay team at the start of the year, had also compared his treatment by the hierarchy to “emotional blackmail” after he eventually turned down the chance to return.

In addressing the situation, Maguire had cited factors beyond pure times - such as what he called “values” and “behaviours” - in discussing future selection but said that he would speak with Prescod and keep the door open. He also acknowledged “rumblings” within the endurance community over whether it was right that team captain Laura Muir, who split from coach Andy Young earlier this year, was being personally coached by the national endurance performance manager Steve Vernon.

