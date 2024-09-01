Dimmock wins play-off to clinch Irish Open success

Annabel Dimmock celebrates with the Irish Open trophy after victory on Sunday [Inpho]

Women's Irish Open final-round leaderboard

-19 A Dimmock (Eng), P Bouchard (Fra); -18 U Wikstroem (Fin); -17 C Tamburlini (Swi); -14 T Cheenglab (Tha), K Rudgeley (Aus), A Fanali (Ita), T Chan (Hkg)

Selected others: -11 L Hall (Wal); -10 L Maguire (Ire), G Hall (Eng); -9 C Hedwall (Swe)

Full leaderboard

Annabel Dimmock beat Pauline Bouchard in a play-off to win the Women's Irish Open at Carton House on Sunday.

English player Dimmock carded a three-under 70 in the final round to finish on 19 under along France's Bouchard, who fired a superb 65.

Dimmock secured the title with victory on the second play-off hole.

The pair finished a shot clear of Finland's Ursula Wikstroem with Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland on 17 under.

Home favourite Leona Maguire posted her best round of the tournament with a 68 leaving her 10 under.

England's George Hall also shot a 68 to finish level with Maguire in joint 15th.