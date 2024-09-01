Advertisement

Dimmock wins play-off to clinch Irish Open success

Annabel Dimmock carded rounds of 72, 65, 65 and 70 at Carton House
Annabel Dimmock celebrates with the Irish Open trophy after victory on Sunday [Inpho]

Women's Irish Open final-round leaderboard

-19 A Dimmock (Eng), P Bouchard (Fra); -18 U Wikstroem (Fin); -17 C Tamburlini (Swi); -14 T Cheenglab (Tha), K Rudgeley (Aus), A Fanali (Ita), T Chan (Hkg)

Selected others: -11 L Hall (Wal); -10 L Maguire (Ire), G Hall (Eng); -9 C Hedwall (Swe)

Full leaderboard

Annabel Dimmock beat Pauline Bouchard in a play-off to win the Women's Irish Open at Carton House on Sunday.

English player Dimmock carded a three-under 70 in the final round to finish on 19 under along France's Bouchard, who fired a superb 65.

Dimmock secured the title with victory on the second play-off hole.

The pair finished a shot clear of Finland's Ursula Wikstroem with Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland on 17 under.

Home favourite Leona Maguire posted her best round of the tournament with a 68 leaving her 10 under.

England's George Hall also shot a 68 to finish level with Maguire in joint 15th.

