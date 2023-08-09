Dimitar Berbatov tips Chelsea in Premier League title race predictions as he snubs Arsenal

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has tipped the Red Devils and Chelsea to be the main contenders for this year’s Premier League title.

Manchester City and Arsenal competed for the 2022-23 crown yet Berbatov has snubbed both clubs while backing Mauricio Pochettino to return to English football with a bang.

“I won't say Manchester City again, I obviously want Manchester United to win the Premier League title,” he told Betfair.

“I think the Premier League champions will be Manchester United or Chelsea.

“I love the underdog story with Chelsea, especially when you don't see it coming. I like Pochettino as a coach too, I want to see him succeed in England with a trophy.”

Ex-Tottenham striker Berbatov does at least expect Arsenal and City to finish in the top four but does not foresee former side Spurs qualifying for the Champions League under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

“The competition for the top four is the reason why the Premier League is so great to watch,” the 42-year-old added.

“Teams like Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Tottenham can compete for it. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will be in the top four.

“If Manchester United don't make the top four, then it's a terrible season. I think Arsenal will get the top four too, they need to push for the title and not settle for second place as they did last season.

“I'm not including Liverpool, Tottenham or Newcastle.”