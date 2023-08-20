The diminution of post offices is a great tragedy for this country

A Post Office sign

One of the nice things about Norwich is that everything is within walking distance: the lanes with the small retailers; Thorns, the Aladdin’s cave hardware shop; Jarrold, the independent department store. It’s a proper county town. The one thing that is wanting used to be at the very centre of things: a decent post office.

I write with a sense of grievance about this: I missed getting there by noon on Saturday because it’s in the B list of Norwich shopping streets, away from the centre, at the back of the less-convenient branch of W H Smith. Before that, it was buried deep in a shopping centre. In happier days, it wasn’t only bang in the centre of the city, but in an enormous, dignified building that you couldn’t help passing. Its very solidity represented its status.

The modern post office is a diminished thing. When the central London post office near Charing Cross closed – invaluable for long opening hours – it was relocated to the nearest branch of Ryman. You queue to register your post next to back-to-school stationery. In the City of London, one post office is in a convenience store. Only 1 per cent of branches are now Crown post offices. In 2006, before the then government’s calamitous “restructuring” plan, there were 480.

The diminution of post offices has been going on an awfully long time. In the 1960s, there were 25,000 branches; now, there are fewer than 11,500. And it is still going on (another little branch in Norwich – in a pub – is expected to close soon).

It really won’t do for the Government to talk about people’s changing habits, emails displacing letters, and so on. Post offices now function as banks in places where banks have closed local branches. And because so many of the parcels I send by post are stolen (don’t get me started), I can now only send things by registered post, which costs a fortune and has to be done at a post office.

For the old, people on electricity support vouchers and country communities, closures matter. It’s a most un-Conservative development under successive Conservative governments, a diminution in the quality of life. It’s an issue I’d vote on.

Fine dining no more



Another closure – of the great French restaurant Le Gavroche – affects me less, since, alas, I hardly ever eat there. But going there is to experience that vanishingly rare thing: fine French dining. The last time I went, Michel Roux came round in his whites to talk to the diners, like his father and uncle used to. The very cheeseboard was a masterpiece of harmony.

There are few restaurants to take its place. There’s been a cultural shift in our time from formal dining, with table linen and three or four courses, to eating out and grazing from unstructured menus. We’ve gone from Le Gavroche to Ottolenghi. It’s a culinary culture war.

Belonging to the nation



The British Museum was established by an Act of Parliament. It’s a national institution supported by the taxpayer. And yet we find that artefacts have been missing from the collection for months and the police have been investigating, but we haven’t yet been told what’s gone missing.

We just know that the artefacts are probably worth a fortune – though when it comes to antiquities that isn’t really the point. Perhaps the museum doesn’t know.

It’s a scandal that the thefts happened. And another scandal that we know next to nothing about it.

