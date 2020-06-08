Dimetri Hogan Brings a Summer Time Inspired Installation to Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Creative director Dimetri Hogan is recognized as someone who celebrates beauty, summer and a relaxed, fun lifestyle in his photography. In the middle of summer and in the middle of Manhattan, we suddenly found ourselves among palm trees, beautiful women and delicious cocktails.

The Middle Of Summer Installation showed a cute little beach scene, with a wall full of instant photos, celebrating eternal summer. Dimetri himself carried around an instant camera documenting his first "Middle of Summer" installation, which is only the start of something bigger.

For those who don't know you, can you introduce yourself?

My name is Dimetri Hogan aka Radiant Child.

What is Middle Of Summer?

'Middle of Summer' is a concept that was inspired by a longing to make summer last forever. My team and I wanted to give New Yorkers a vacation destination right within their very own back yards. It all came together with a spontaneous trip to Mykonos, Greece . One thing led to the next and we had a studio full of sand and live palm trees'

What are you planning for the future? Any events we should look out for?

I have produced two charity shows both in New York for upcoming fashion photographer Gabriel Perez Silva. All proceeds from the show were donated to the Scoliosis Foundation of Ghana. The first show was covered in The Cut.

What have you learned about working in New York on the various projects we talked about, and what advice can you offer young people who are trying to become photographers themselves?

Always trust yourself, self-doubt is the root of failure. At the same time listen to the advice and more importantly the mistakes that others have made before you. Avoid their mistakes and make your own. My goal is to inspire other young artist to step up and do what makes them feel good, all the time!

Stay on track and follow this young photographers journey.

