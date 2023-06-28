Dime Unveils New ASICS GT-2160 Collaboration

Dime made its mark at Paris Fashion Week, showing off its latest ASICS GT-2160 collaboration.

The Montreal-based brand demonstrates that an understated color palette can still make an impact, presenting two neutral colorways. Opting for a gradient approach, shades of forest green bleed into a midnight blue, providing a moody backdrop for ASICS's familiar tiger stripes, which arrive in a reflective hue. Dime's moniker rests on the sneaker's lateral heel window, sitting just below "GT-2160." The sole bears a sage green hue, while a metallic blue gleams with each step.

Joining it is a lighter iteration, coming in shades of gray and white as mesh toe boxes and laces prefer an ecru pigment. Concrete-colored collars give way to silver overlays, while the forefoot boasts an inventive pop of color, flowing from a deep earthy brown into a rusty gold.

Take a closer look at the Dime ASICS GT-2160 collaboration in the gallery above and stay tuned for release information.