DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ("Dime") (NASDAQGS:DCOM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dime's agreement to be acquired by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridge Bancorp") (NASDAQGS:BDGE). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Dime will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp for each share of Dime they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-dime-community-bancshares-inc.

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights, cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll-Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com

SOURCE: Rigrodsky & Long P.A.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596636/DIME-COMMUNITY-BANCSHARES-INC-SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Rigrodsky-Long-PA-Announces-Investigation-of-Merger



