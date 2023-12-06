Dilworth Tasting Room to expand, open third location in popular Charlotte neighborhood

Wine bar and cocktail lounge Dilworth Tasting Room is opening a third Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood next year.

The European-style bar has existing spaces in Dilworth and SouthPark. Each of its locations feature an expansive wine selection, elevated cocktails and global cuisine.

Here’s what we know:

When: Around third quarter of 2024

Where: 1413 Central Ave.

What to expect:

An interior with Plaza Midwood vibes

A garden patio that’s giving South Miami beach

A full open kitchen serving global cuisine

An extensive wine list

A cocktail program.

Follow along on Instagram: @dtr_plazamidwood

Who’s involved?

The Nichols Company was the landlord broker.

Scott Alexander was the broker for DTR.

Dilworth Tasting Room’s Jaffer and Zoe Kovic are re-designing the building with the help of The Beck Group.

Dilworth Tasting Room’s Dilworth location. Remy Thurston

Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 1413 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 (coming in 2024)

Menu

Cuisine: global

Instagram: @dilworth_tasting_room