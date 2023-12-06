Advertisement

Dilworth Tasting Room to expand, open third location in popular Charlotte neighborhood

Melissa Oyler
Wine bar and cocktail lounge Dilworth Tasting Room is opening a third Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood next year.

The European-style bar has existing spaces in Dilworth and SouthPark. Each of its locations feature an expansive wine selection, elevated cocktails and global cuisine.

Here’s what we know:

  • When: Around third quarter of 2024

  • Where: 1413 Central Ave.

What to expect:

  • An interior with Plaza Midwood vibes

  • A garden patio that’s giving South Miami beach

  • A full open kitchen serving global cuisine

  • An extensive wine list

  • A cocktail program.

Follow along on Instagram: @dtr_plazamidwood

Who’s involved?

  • The Nichols Company was the landlord broker.

  • Scott Alexander was the broker for DTR.

  • Dilworth Tasting Room’s Jaffer and Zoe Kovic are re-designing the building with the help of The Beck Group.

Dilworth Tasting Room’s Dilworth location. Remy Thurston
Dilworth Tasting Room

Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 1413 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 (coming in 2024)

Menu

Cuisine: global

Instagram: @dilworth_tasting_room