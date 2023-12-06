Dilworth Tasting Room to expand, open third location in popular Charlotte neighborhood
Wine bar and cocktail lounge Dilworth Tasting Room is opening a third Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood next year.
The European-style bar has existing spaces in Dilworth and SouthPark. Each of its locations feature an expansive wine selection, elevated cocktails and global cuisine.
Here’s what we know:
When: Around third quarter of 2024
Where: 1413 Central Ave.
What to expect:
An interior with Plaza Midwood vibes
A garden patio that’s giving South Miami beach
A full open kitchen serving global cuisine
An extensive wine list
A cocktail program.
Follow along on Instagram: @dtr_plazamidwood
Who’s involved?
The Nichols Company was the landlord broker.
Scott Alexander was the broker for DTR.
Dilworth Tasting Room’s Jaffer and Zoe Kovic are re-designing the building with the help of The Beck Group.
Dilworth Tasting Room
Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Location: 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210
Location: 1413 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 (coming in 2024)
Cuisine: global
Instagram: @dilworth_tasting_room